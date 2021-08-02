Szijjártó Discusses Tunisia Situation With UAE Counterpart

Global
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Szijjártó Discusses Tunisia Situation With UAE Counterpart

All outside pressure on Tunisia could destabilise the country further, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said, after talks with his counterpart in the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

 

Szijjártó noted in a Facebook post that Tunisian President Kais Saied had recently suspended the country’s parliament and dismissed its prime minister. “Events in North Africa are very important for Europe, as we do not want another country to become a transit country for migration waves from sub-Saharan Africa,” he said. Al Nahyan and Szijjártó agreed in a phone call that outside “tampering” with the situation could lead to destabilisation, Szijjártó said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

Szijjártó Discusses Tunisia Situation With UAE Counterpart

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Szijjártó: Uzbekistan to Honor Hungary Immunity Certificates

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The delta variant is also spreading among vaccinated

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *