President János Áder has sent a message of condolences to his Ghanaian counterpart over the explosion that killed or injured close to hundred people in the town of Apiate.

Áder extended condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Ghana and expressed hope that those injured would recover swiftly, according to the document. Áder paid an official visit to the country last week.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay