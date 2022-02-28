28th Annual SAG Awards – Winners List

Helen Mirren recieved Life Achievement award on 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. For the first time, the ceremony will be available the today, on Febr. 28. on HBO Max.
Netflix led all movie studio nominations with seven, followed by MGM/UA. In TV, HBO/HBO Max led with 14 followed by Netflix’s 10.
The ceremony was nationally simulcast LIVE on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.
There wasn’t an official host this year on the gala, as last year for the 2021 awards.
However the ladies of the gala were wearing their beautiful gowns like usual, but this year we give the “best outfit” credit to Ted Lasso star, Jason Sudeikis. The actor arrived to the red carpet in a casual look a distinctive black pullover with the names “Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo”, a reference to Black English soccer stars Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka. We don’t need more evidence that the star is just as empathetic and socially sensitive in real life as his character, Ted Lasso.
The SAG Awards winners in 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard- WINNER
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye – WINNER
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA – WINNER
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story – WINNER
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix: Resurrections
No Time to Die – WINNER
Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
CODA – WINNER
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick – WINNER
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, – Squid Game WINNER
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game – WINNER
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession – WINNER
Yellowstone
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game – WINNER
Vida Virág – Los Angeles
Photo: SAG Awards Instagram-page