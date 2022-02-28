28th Annual SAG Awards – Winners List

Helen Mirren recieved Life Achievement award on 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. For the first time, the ceremony will be available the today, on Febr. 28. on HBO Max.

Netflix led all movie studio nominations with seven, followed by MGM/UA. In TV, HBO/HBO Max led with 14 followed by Netflix’s 10.

The ceremony was nationally simulcast LIVE on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

There wasn’t an official host this year on the gala, as last year for the 2021 awards.

However the ladies of the gala were wearing their beautiful gowns like usual, but this year we give the “best outfit” credit to Ted Lasso star, Jason Sudeikis. The actor arrived to the red carpet in a casual look a distinctive black pullover with the names “Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo”, a reference to Black English soccer stars Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka. We don’t need more evidence that the star is just as empathetic and socially sensitive in real life as his character, Ted Lasso.

The SAG Awards winners in 2022

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard- WINNER

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye – WINNER

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA – WINNER

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story – WINNER

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix: Resurrections

No Time to Die – WINNER

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA – WINNER

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick – WINNER

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, – Squid Game WINNER

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game – WINNER

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession – WINNER

Yellowstone

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game – WINNER

Vida Virág – Los Angeles

Photo: SAG Awards Instagram-page