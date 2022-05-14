Hungary Sending 400,000 Rapid Tests to Philippines, Somalia

Hungary is sending 400,000 antigen test kits to the Philippines and to Somalia this weekend, the foreign minister said on Friday.

Péter Szijjártó said in a video posted on Facebook that coronavirus posed a greater challenge than ever before in many parts of the world. Hungary, he noted, has been helping out in many cases, most recently sending test kits to Moldova, North Macedonia and Montenegro. The Philippines will receive 300,000 rapid antigen tests while Somalia will get 100,000, he said. “We trust that [the shipments] will aid in a successful fight against the pandemic in these two countries,” Szijjártó said.

