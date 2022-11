Turkey has allowed Hungarian citizens to enter the country with their IDs, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Thursday.

“Good news for those travelling to Turkey: Hungarian tourists will now be able to enter Turkey with their personal IDs (without passports),” Szijjártó said on Facebook. In a post that included a photo of Szijjártó with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the minister wrote: “My friend, Mevlüt, promised it and delivered. As he always does.”

