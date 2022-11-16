Hungarian President to Visit Israel on November 16-17

President Katalin Novák will pay an official working visit to Israel on Wednesday and Thursday at the invitation of Isaac Herzog, her Israeli counterpart.

According to information from the president’s office, Novák is scheduled to meet incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yair Lapid, the acting prime minister. During the visit, aimed at further deepening bilateral diplomatic ties, the Hungarian president will visit Jerusalem’s Holocaust Center, the Yad Vashem Institute, and meet Holocaust survivors there. She will also meet representatives of the Christian communities in Israel. The president and Defence Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky, who will accompany her, will see the operation of the Israeli Iron Dome anti-missile system, the president’s office said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay