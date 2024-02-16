A 1,700-year-old egg was found in England – it is completely intact, and the white and yolk are still in it

Although it can no longer be a chick, a hen’s egg from 1700 years ago has remained completely intact, the contents of which have not even leaked – writes hvg.hu.

An excavation in Aylesbury, England, has unearthed what appears to be an unprecedented find: an approximately 1,700-year-old hen’s egg that is completely intact and, if that weren’t enough, appears to contain liquid.

The supposed Roman wishing well in question was excavated between 2007 and 2016, and three other eggs were also found. These did not remain intact, but according to archaeologists, after they were broken, a rather strong stench emanated from them.

The intact piece was subjected to a special scanning procedure that did not damage the egg. This revealed that its contents can still be separated into yolk and white, which may mean that this is the only intact egg from such an ancient era.

Oxford Archaeology’s senior project manager, Edward Biddulph, who also led the excavation, told The Independent that they were completely amazed when they saw that the contents of the egg were still there – they thought it had already leaked out.

The egg is now at the Discover Bucks Museum in Aylesbury as experts work out how to extract its contents without significantly breaking the shell.

Picture: illustration.