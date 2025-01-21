Donald Trump inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States

On Monday, Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 47th President of the United States in Washington.

Due to the extreme cold, the ceremony and the president’s speech were held indoors, in the dome hall of the United States Capitol. The live broadcast of the inauguration was also available to the public at a covered location, the large sports arena in downtown Washington, the Capital One Arena, where the Presidential Parade will also take place.

The presidential oath was recited by John G. Roberts, Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, who administered the oath to Trump in the Capitol’s rotunda.

The Presbyterian Trump, like during his 2017 inauguration, placed his hand on two Bibles during the oath: the family Bible, which he received from his mother, and Abraham Lincoln’s Bible, which the 16th president swore in during his 1861 inauguration, bringing an end to slavery and preserving the Union.

(MTI)