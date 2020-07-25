The Municipality of Debrecen Has Awarded the „Sustainable Debrecen” Title for the 2nd Time

NI has been awarded the „Sustainable Debrecen” title. The acknowledgement can be received – by way of application – by companies that are devoted to a sustainable and green Debrecen through their environmental commitments.

The award was presented to Róbert Hosszu, NI Hungary’s Managing Director by Ákos Balázs, Vice Mayor of Debrecen, who is also responsible for environmental issues, on 23 June 2020.

Vice Mayor Ákos Balázs said at the award ceremony: “Our aim is to achieve that the urban and economic development programs set forth in Debrecen 2030 should be implemented in a green and sustainable manner. We are doing this to pass our home, Debrecen, to the future generations in a condition that is better than how we got it from our ancestors. Every partnership – just like the one that has come about between NI and the City of Debrecen – helps to achieve the above goal.”

