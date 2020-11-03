Interruption on the trolley line due to a technical fault

There was a line break at the Ambulance Station which affects trolleybus traffic in Debrecen.

On 3rd November, during the morning hours, there was an overhead line break at the Ambulance Station which affects trolleybus traffic in Debrecen.

During the technical recovery, trolleybuses may run on the affected section only in diesel mode. Because of the accident, delays are expected on trolleybus lines 3, 4 and 5 as well.

The technical restoration with police insurance takes place with lane closure, so congestion on the affected section is also expected, please who can do choose another route.

dkv.hu

pixabay