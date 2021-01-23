New nesting box for red pandas

We have recently installed another pagoda-style bamboo nesting box for our red pandas, primarily not in order to protect them from subzero temperatures (note that they are so used to colder climates that they need artificial cooling on hot summer days) but to prepare for some exciting developments in the months to come.

For Pandita, our young male acquired last summer, will soon reach maturity, which means breeding may occur in late spring at the earliest; and the more nest boxes available for the female, the greater the chance of a breeding success.

 

