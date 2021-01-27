11,000 square meters of green space will be renewed in one of the oldest parts of Debrecen

The implementation of the Green City Program continues in the Sóház district. 11,000 square meters of green space will be renewed – including existing vegetation – and nearly 50 trees will be planted. A new playground and a fitness park will be built and the sports field will be renovated.

“The Green City Program covers ten districts in Debrecen. Nine of these are where people live in housing estates. The Green City Program work on greening these housing estates, making them more beautiful and homely for those who live there. So far, more than 110,000 square meters of green space have been renewed, and by the time the entire program is completed, more than 260,000 square meters of green space will be renewed in Debrecen, said Deputy Mayor Ákos Balázs. Work has been completed at five locations – the Libaker, the Sestakert, zhe Dobozikert, the Vénkert and the Downtown -. The development of Petőfi Square, Újkert and Tócóskert can start this year.

The Sóház district is one of the oldest housing estates in Debrecen, built in the 1960s.

We don’t have to talk about a healthy human environment, we need to take action to create it. In Debrecen, the Green City Program is about action that has concrete and tangible results. Like the Fényes yard housing estate, a generational change is taking place in the Sóház district – and it is positively affecting more and more young families. So it is no coincidence that there will be a new playground and gym here. The people living here consider the quality of their environment important, they want a nice living environment that is pleasant for them. If the city can help renew the environment, then the residents will pay even more attention to it, and thus, together we can make Debrecen more beautiful and homely. We hope that in the future this part of the city will produce a very fast, spectacular, beautiful development – said László Pósán, Member of Parliament.

We are building a playground – with 13 play elements – where there will also be a pergola, so as long as the young children play, the parents can be in the shade. This is what I asked for when planning. In addition to the children, we also thought of the parents, as we are building a 9-element gym for them and completely renovating the sports field, where they can play sports and meet each other – emphasized József Hetei, the municipal representative.

The project entitled TOP-6.3.2-16-DE1-2017-00001 “Renovation of the Sóház Economic Revitalizing Environment” is implemented from HUF 141 million from the European Union and about HUF 32 million from local government sources.

