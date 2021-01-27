Firefighters intervened in Hajdú-Bihar for several fires, tile falls and accidents

At Monday dawn, a fire broke out on the roof structure of an uninhabited family house in Kinizsi Street, Debrecen, the county disaster management announced.

The professional firefighters in Debrecen extinguished the fire with two jets of water.

In the early afternoon, the tiles fell from the bridge of a fence in Nyíl Street, Debrecen. It endangered pedestrian traffic, so the professional firefighters in Debrecen removed the tiles through a plug ladder.

In the afternoon, two cars collided on Mikepércsi út in Debrecen. The county’s professional firefighters intervened at the scene.

Soot burned in the chimney of a house in Rákóczi Ferenc Street in Kokadon. The professional firefighters of the municipality of Leszavértes and Debrecen removed the deposit through the cleaning opening, so the fire did not spread further.

debreceninap.hu