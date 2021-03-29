“Unsolicited” help arrived for the homeless and paramedics in Debrecen

On Sunday morning, the Debrecen Women’s Public Association brought 100 portions of lunch to the temporary accommodation at Refomix Wesselènyi Street.

We were greeted with great pleasure as they did not get hot food on weekends and on multi-day holidays. At our request, everyone had a mask and a distance of at least 1.5 meters was also observed. Several said they were hungry on the weekends too, they had no money, so they were extremely grateful for the food they received. They don’t understand why the People’s Kitchen doesn’t work on weekends, or why it can’t be resolved to cook for those living in hostels at this time. Several mentioned that they did not know what would happen to them at Easter, as the social Folk Kitchen had never operated during the four-day holiday. They ask the city leadership to take care of the needy, the outcasts of society, at least at Easter. In a country that emphasizes Christian love on a daily basis, that might not even be the case.

At today’s food distribution, we did not forget the employees of the Debrecen Ambulance Station, who are doing hard work. We were given 50 servings of food. We value their support, we are grateful for everything they do for patients. Great people who stand at the height of their profession, work, day and night. A big thank you to them.

The members of the association will continue to help all our neighbors who need support on the last Sunday of every month Unfortunately, all we can do to alleviate the injustice of life.

We call anyone who wants to help, with both hands or financial support.

Every day more and more residents of Debrecen come to us to support them. So far, we haven’t told anyone not to, because we believe we need to help, and more and more people believe it because they’re poor, the same people as those who have a place on the sunny side of life.

Unfortunately, more and more of our supporters are also in a difficult life situation, so we have far fewer opportunities to support the poor than before.

Anyone wishing to contribute in any way to the hospitality of the needy can refer to the following account number:

By bank transfer: Unsolicited Attention Account number of the Debrecen Women’s Public Association: Polgári Bank ZRT 612 00261-11059802 Note: food distribution 2021

We would like to draw your attention to the fact that the local government of Debrecen has stated on several occasions that within the framework of the “Caring Debrecen” program, during the epidemic, increased assistance will be provided to the poor living in the city.

We ask everyone to take this opportunity, as the city’s social service has public money at its disposal to take care of the small retirees living here, large families, people on the streets due to the epidemic. Turn to the municipality with confidence, we believe this is the safest solution in this situation today. A caring city, among many other things, should also mean that there are no people hungry in the city, no children lie down on weekends or hungry.

Number of municipal telephone helplines:

+ 3652 / 517-768

+ 3652 / 517-614

+ 3652 / 517-631

We ask all those in Debrecen who need support to call the above numbers. We ask all those who have people living in difficult circumstances with their acquaintances to inform them about how to turn to the management of the caring city of Debrecen.

Zoltán Szabó, vice-president of the association.