Video: the renewed Petőfi Square

An announcement on the public procurement procedure was published in the Official Journal of the European Union today, the mayor of Debrecen said on his Facebook page.



According to László Papp, thanks to the investment, we can bring to life the community space we dreamed of for the residents of Debrecen, with restored green areas and a playground.

Previously, public procurement started in February and is scheduled to be completed in ten months.

There will also be a playground, a lake and a fountain in the park in front of the Grand Station, a café with a terrace, 85 trees, 3,000 square meters of shrubs, perennial flowers and 6,000 square meters of grass. In order to get to know the former public park and its surroundings, an urban history study trail will also be established in Petőfi Square, the order of which will be monitored by 14 public cameras.