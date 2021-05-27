Bicycle path development along the main road 33 in Hajdú-Bihar

The development of the bicycle path continues in Hajdú-Bihar: this time the cornerstone of a seven-kilometer-long road with an investment of HUF 700 million was laid on Thursday on the border of Nagyhegyes, along the main road No. 33.

Sándor Bodó, State Secretary for Employment Policy of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (ITM), Member of Parliament for the region, said that in addition to going to work, cycling also opened a new chapter in tourism.

Zoltán Pajna (Fidesz-KDNP), chairman of the Hajdú-Bihar General Assembly, added that thanks to the current development and the planned roads, it will be possible to “circle” on the Debrecen-Nagyhegyes-Hajdúszoboszló-Ebes-Debrecen cycle path network in four years.

István Bajusz, the independent representative of Nagyhegyes, reminded that the bicycle path was built between their settlement and Hajdúszoboszló in 2012, between Nagyhegyes and Balmazújváros in 2014, and now the opportunity has opened to “head towards Debrecen”.

MTI