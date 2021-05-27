Mayors: transport connections between Debrecen and Nyíregyháza are improving

Traffic conditions between Debrecen and Nyíregyháza are improving: planning for the development of the main road 4 into a 2×2 lane and the development of the 48-kilometer-long double-track railway line may begin soon – in the presence of the members of parliament of the region, the mayor of the two county capitals announced at a press conference at the Debrecen town hall.

The mayors of László Papp (Fidesz-KDNP) Debrecen and Ferenc Kovács (Fidesz-KDNP) Nyíregyháza reminded that in December 2017 the two cities concluded a long-term strategic agreement to increase the competitiveness of the region.

The primary pillar of this is the improvement of accessibility and the development of transport, which the government has declared to be a matter of high importance from the point of view of the national economy.

The two cities also cooperate in the government’s Creative Region – Infinite Development Program, which was established in 2020 for the cross-border development of the Debrecen-Nyíregyháza-Miskolc-Szolnok axis in northern Hungary, added László Papp.

The transport development has entered the implementation phase with the planning works of the main road 4 and the railway, and Debrecen is interested in making the development of the region unbroken, added the mayor of the Hajdú-Bihar county seat.

Ferenc Kovács said: Nyíregyháza and Debrecen can think in the region, the general assembly of the two cities unanimously approved the strategic cooperation agreement.

Thousands of people travel between the two county seats every day, which is why road and rail development is important. Ferenc Kovács expressed the hope that the design work that is now beginning will have “tangible” results in the coming years.

Tünde Szabó (Fidesz), Member of Parliament of Nyíregyháza, Secretary of State for Sport, said that co-operation and transport development are also important for sport. “Major international events will be brought to our country this year and next,” and many major competitions will be hosted in the eastern region, the Secretary of State indicated.

According to Gyin Vinnai (Fidesz), a member of parliament from Nyíregyháza, the development of transport between the two major cities of Eastern Hungary also has an impact on the agglomeration of half a million inhabitants. In addition to the road investment, the representative also called the implementation of railway development a success story.

Lajos Kósa (Fidesz), a member of parliament from Debrecen, said that the catching-up of the Eastern Hungarian region depends on the Debrecen-Nyíregyháza axis. He recalled that during the left-wing city administration, the relationship between the two cities was cool, just as during the left-wing governments, at the junction of the M3 motorway M35, the exit lane towards the two cities was not completed.

The Orbán government and Fidesz needed to change that: they will build the driveways, so it will be possible to divert truck traffic to the highway between the two cities, and cars will be able to use the main road 4, which has been developed into a 2×2 lane, more safely, the politician explained.

According to László Tasó (Fidesz), Member of Parliament of Debrecen:

the key elements of the comprehensive transport development program fundamentally determine the opportunities of the region

Eastern Hungary is an important reserve of Hungary’s economic potential, he added.

MTI