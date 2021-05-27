Unverified alcohol products were found in the cargo hold of a truck at Ártánd

Employees of the National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) found unverified alcohol products in the cargo hold of a truck at Ártánd.

The financiers inspected a Romanian truck carrying worksheets at Ártánd. During a search of the cargo hold, a foiled wooden pallet, contrasting with the others, was found, hiding 186 liters of alcohol in several plastic cans and bottles.

The driver could not prove the origin of the alcohol worth HUF 600,000, so it was seized by NAV employees and an excise procedure was initiated.

