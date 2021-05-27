“Debrecen is one of the safest cities in the country,” said the mayor of the city.

The number of crimes committed in the area of ​​Debrecen decreased by 17.3%, from 2,514 to 2,079 in 2020 compared to the previous year – emphasized László Papp, emphasizing that there is a drastic decrease in the 10-year perspective. While in 2010 more than 21,000 crimes were committed in Debrecen.

Debrecen has achieved extraordinary economic success in recent years. Public safety in the city is an extremely important element in the negotiations that prepare these investments. It will make it easier to promote Debrecen when we can present these trends,

the mayor added.

László Papp thanked all the employees of the Debrecen Police Headquarters and said that the local government can also help the police, in 2021 HUF 50 million will be available in the city budget for the installation of surveillance cameras. These increase the public’s sense of security and reduce the number of crimes committed in public places.

In this respect, we can also present a very good result. The number of such cases was over 2,300 in 2010 and 696 last year. This means that our police officers are there in all areas of the city, thanks to them that this performance has become available,

emphasized László Papp.

Colonel Attila Uzonyi, the head of the Debrecen Police Headquarters, spoke about the fact that the efficiency of investigations had improved in parallel with the decrease in the number of crimes. 88.5 percent of all registered crimes were detected in 2020, a 3.5 percent improvement over 2019.

In terms of crimes committed in the public domain, the rate is even better: 94.1 percent were able to do our job with accusation, giving us the opportunity to put an end to the crimes committed in the public domain in court. Of course, we also place great emphasis on prevention: in addition to the local government, we also cooperate with the civil guard, elderly organizations and schools,

said the police captain.

Attila Uzonyi mentioned the number of home burglaries as one of the priority crimes, which decreased by another 26.5 percent.

Fewer and fewer families in Debrecen have a mental burden in connection with the fact that their property has been hacked, their everyday apartment has been broken into, and some value has been taken away there,

said Attila Uzonyi.

There is also an improvement in road safety: there were more than 20% fewer accidents on the roads in 2020 than in 2019, but they still want to pay more attention to enforcing traffic rules.

Regarding the special tasks for the year 2020, he said that due to the coronavirus epidemic, the presence of police officers in public places was supplemented by quarantine rules, as well as the opening of shops and the control of time zones.

At the end of the briefing, László Papp presented a reward to two employees of the Debrecen Police Headquarters. Lieutenant Colonel László Kádár, the head of the District Commissioners’ Subdivision, and the regular ensign Éva Kerékgyártó, an investigator of the Life Protection Subdivision of the Criminal Department, received the mayor’s recognition.

