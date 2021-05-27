Memorial plaque in honor of Professor Zoltán Záborszky

The memorial plaque preserves the memory of the emeritus of Zoltán Záborszky, professor of the University of Debrecen, who died last year at the Department of Traumatology and Hand Surgery of the Faculty of General Medicine. The memorial plaque was inaugurated on Wednesday at the Gyula Kenézy Campus in the presence of the widow.

Zoltán Záborszky went decades before his own age, his activity serves as an example for everyone. He proved that the toolbox can be very important, it can define many things, but the expertise, organization and human attitude of medicine is a much more important aspect

recalled László Mátyus, Dean of the Faculty of General Medicine at the ceremony on Wednesday.

Professor Zoltán Záborszky, Professor Emeritus of the Faculty of General Medicine of the University of Debrecen, former head of the Department of Traumatology, died last year at the age of 93.

