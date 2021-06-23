Yesterday’s reports in Hajdú-Bihar county

Professional firefighters in Debrecen were alerted on Tuesday afternoon over a broken tree branch. The units marched to Dobozi Street in Debrecen, and then several branches of the large tree were cut down through a mechanical sliding ladder with a motorized chainsaw.

A car caught fire yesterday afternoon in Püspökladány, Hadházi Street. The professional firefighters of Püspökladány extinguished the flames with a jet of water. No one was injured in the fire.

On Tuesday evening, in Debrecen, in Buda’s Ézsaiás street, a branch of a large tree split, endangering the road traffic, so the professional firefighters from Debrecen cut the branch with a chainsaw.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate