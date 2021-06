A tree fell on a parked car at dawn on Sunday, Raktár Street. Professional firefighters in Debrecen intervened with a chainsaw, the county disaster management says.

Their report also included a case in Böszörmény.

A tree branch was torn between Hajdúböszörmény and Hajdúhadház, on the main road 3507 on Sunday morning. The professional firefighters of Hajdúböszörmény removed the traffic obstruction with the help of a chainsaw, they write.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate