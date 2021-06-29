Flames broke out in several places in Hajdú-Bihar on Monday

In the early afternoon of Monday, the undergrowth burned in Hosszúpályi, at the end of Homok Street, on a thousand square meters. The municipal firefighters of Lévavértes were alerted and intervened with a jet of water and hand tools, the county disaster management writes.

Lieutenant Firefighter Nóra Papp-Kunkli reported several similar events in the county:

Standing grain burned down Monday afternoon between Füzesgyarmat and Darvas on an area of ​​half an acre. In addition to the professional firefighters from Berettyóújfalu, Püspökladány and Szeghalom, the volunteer firefighters from Füzesgyarmat also intervened. The units extinguished the flames with three jets of water and hand tools.

On ten hectares, half of the dry undergrowth, fourteen round bales and half of the roof structure of a shed were burned on the outskirts of Gáborján. The professional firefighters of Berettyóújfalu, Hajdúszoboszló and Püspökladány extinguished the flames with three water jets and hand tools. The vaccination was managed by the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Operations Service.

In Hajdúhadház, on Nyárfa Street, the weed burned on a hundred square meters. The professional firefighters of Hajdúböszörmény were alerted and extinguished the fire with a jet of water.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

Photo: illustration