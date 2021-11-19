The prosecutor’s office is appealing against a case of domestic violence in Debrecen

The Debrecen Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office appealed against the ruling of the Military Council of the Debrecen Tribunal for aggravation.

According to the indictment, a 48-year-old ex-soldier man regularly abused his wife for many years, reaching levels of insult and light bodily harm, which not only endangered but actually adversely affected his daughter’s moral and emotional development.

In the indictment, the investigating prosecution charged the man with the crime of endangering a minor, the crime of intimidation and defamation, and the crime of harassment against a person.

The accused has been under arrest since the crime was filed by the prosecution.

In the case, the court sentenced the defendant to two years and six years ‘imprisonment and three years’ disqualification from public affairs, as well as a final sentence prohibiting him from engaging in any occupation or other activity in which a person under 18 years of age would be educated, supervised, cared for, treated or otherwise in a power or influence relationship with such a person.

The Debrecen Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office filed an appeal against the verdict for aggravation, while the accused and his defense counsel appealed for acquittal.

