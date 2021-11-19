The Irish Ambassador visited the University of Debrecen

Ronan Gargan, Ambassador of Ireland to Hungary, visited the University of Debrecen on Wednesday. The diplomat had a discussion with the leaders of the institution and the Faculty of Humanities, met with faculty, students, Irish students, and gave a lecture on “Ireland in a Changing Europe”.

During the visit, the Ambassador was received at the University of Debrecen by Elek Bartha, Vice-Rector for Education, and Róbert Keményfi, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities. During their meeting, Ronan Gargan was the first to get acquainted with the training palette of the institution, including the Faculty of Humanities, and inquired about the university’s corporate relations, and was briefed on the experience of model change so far.

Ronan Gargan then met with the leaders of the Institute of English and American Studies at the Faculty of Humanities and the Department of British Culture, as well as members of the Center for Irish Studies at the institute.

The institute has had a good relationship with the embassy since the introduction of Irish studies in 1990, which has been reported to Gula Marianna in several forms – conference support, book donations, exhibitions, visits, lectures. An assistant professor in the Department of British Culture said the main topic of discussion was co-operation on the 2022 Ulysses centenary.

On February 2, 2022, it will be a hundred years since James Joyce Ulysses, one of the most influential English-language literary works of the 20th century was published.

“Supporting centenary events is a priority for the embassy, and James Joyce’s oeuvre, especially Ulysses, has been a priority in Irish studies at our university from the beginning.”

– Gula Marianna stressed.

Following the meeting, the diplomat opened a mobile exhibition focusing on the oeuvre of the Nobel Prize-winning Irish poet Seamus Heaney, set up in the lobby of the University of Debrecen University and National Library, which is open until 1 December.

At the end of the visit, he gave a presentation on “Ireland in a Changing Europe”.

