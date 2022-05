At the tram stop of Csokonai Vitéz Mihály Secondary School, from May 16th, passengers can buy tickets and season tickets only with a credit card.

If you passengers are satisfied with the solution, the cash payment at the machine will be permanently terminated. Your comments on this new option are welcome, said DKV.

DKV Facebook page