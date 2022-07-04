A man accidentally met a herd of wild boars in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

A man from Debrecen stumbled upon a family of four wild boars at the Big Forest campsite on June 30.

The boars were peacefully searching for food. According to the witness’s report, in addition to the sow, the family had an older piglet, probably from last year, and 11-12 piglets.

Wild boars regularly appear in the northern parts of Debrecen, as this area was once their natural habitat. In the part of the Big Forest within the city, they also find plenty of food, and their ever-shrinking living space forces the animals from time to time to cross human-inhabited areas.



