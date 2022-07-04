Dutch summer course at the Faculty of Humanities

This summer, the University of Debrecen hosts the traditional annual course of the Central European Association of Dutch Studies (COMENIUS), which is organized for the second time after 2007 by the Department of Dutch Studies of the Faculty of Humanities of the institution.

In addition to the annual summer course, the Central European Dutch Association also organizes an international conference every two years, which was also hosted by the University of Debrecen in 2022.

In addition to the “COMENIUS” countries – Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Croatia, Poland, Latvia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Sloand vakia, Slovenia – the two-week language program starting on Saturday, July 2 will also have participants from Ukraine coming to the University of Debrecen this year.

In Hungary, three institutions: the University of Debrecen, the Eötvös Loránd University and the Károli Gáspár Reformed University offer Dutch language education to their students.

As an international organization, COMENIUS supports the work of teachers and students of a total of twenty departments of Dutch studies in 11 countries.

Thanks to this, students majoring in Dutch can develop their language skills and make professional acquaintances, which is extremely important in the case of a “small” language like Dutch since it is in this way that the scientific and research projects that connect Central Europe in the field of joint work at an international level can be built Dutchess

– said Gábor Pusztai.

During their stay in Hungary, the participants spend a week in Debrecen, where they can deepen their language skills with the help of native Dutch and Belgian teachers and language reviewers working at Hungarian universities within the framework of a 40-hour program.

Of course, in addition to learning the language, the guests will also have the opportunity to get to know the university, the city, and its cultural and gastronomic offerings. After that, the course continues for a week with a similar program in Budapest.

hirek.unideb.hu