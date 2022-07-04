The Hajdú-Bihari county police liquidated a drug dealer network

At the end of 2019, the Detective Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters, the Cívis Public Area Support Sub-Department, and the Anti-Drug Crime Department of the Emergency Police National Investigation Bureau conducted a raid on several properties in Budapest and Debrecen. The police had information that two men from Budapest were selling drugs to a resident of Debrecen, who was reselling the illegal drugs to a couple also from Debrecen. During the searches conducted at the distributors in Budapest, 116 cannabis plants were seized, as well as the tools and objects necessary for the cultivation and sale of the drug. The investigators took the five suspects into criminal custody and then submitted a motion for their arrest, which was ordered by the competent court in the case of one of the men from Budapest and the couple from Debrecen.

However, the detailed investigation did not end there. The police in Hajdú-Bihar busted four drug-trafficking networks that procured and then resold various illegal drugs from the suspects. A total of 16 other persons were accounted for by the investigators.

The Investigation Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters conducted an investigation against 21 people on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing a crime of drug trafficking, and six users must answer for the offense of drug possession.

During the searches of the suspects, the police also found marijuana, amphetamine, and ecstasy pills, and within the framework of asset recovery, they seized three cars and nearly HUF 5 million in cash.

The investigators performed the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the prosecutor’s office.

