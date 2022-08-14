There Will Be No Water Service in Debrecen on 16th-17th August

Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. informs the users that due to the reconstruction of a water pipeline junction, the hot and cold water service will be suspended in certain areas of Debrecen on August 16th and 17th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, August 16th, 2022, hot and cold water service will be suspended from Piac street 72 to 74, at 2., 21. Holló János street, at 20.,21 Petőfi square and at 11. Vármegyeháza street.



On Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, hot and cold water service will be suspended from Teleki street 49 to 57 and at 16, 17, 18, 16/A Petőfi square.



Debreceni Vízmű Zrt.

