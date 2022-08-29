The DKV timetable is changing

In line with the start of school, from September 1, DKV Zrt operates its flights according to a new schedule. This schedule was prepared based on passenger count data, taking into account the effects of the pandemic and the inflation of the past period, the significant increase in fuel prices, and the operation of public transport in Debrecen. labor shortage causing disruptions – the company announced.

DKV Zrt. will apply the new schedule from the start of operations on Thursday, September 1, 2022. In the new timetable of the buses, the teaching period and working day section contain the new departure times for each route.

The changes do not affect the timetables of trolleybuses and trams, they continue to run according to the usual school period and workday timetable. We would like to draw your attention to the fact that the departure time and route of the flights on tram line 1 will be slightly changed until September 18 due to reconstruction works of the track structure.

Taking passengers’ comments into account, the route of flight 42 will also change from September 1. The bus, touching the Helyközi bus station, runs on the following route:

Nagyállomás – Erzsébet utca – Antall József utca – Tisza István utca – Széchenyi utca – Nyugati utca – Pesti utca – Bartók Béla utca – original route

The bus schedule valid from September is available by clicking on the flight number:

10,10A,10Y, 11, 12, 13, 14,14I, 15G, 15,15Y, 16, 17,17A, 18, 18Y, 19, 21, 22,22Y, 23, 23Y, 24,24Y, 25,125, 25Y,125Y, 30,30A,30I, 33,33E, 34, 35,35E, 35Y, 36,36E, 36Y, 37, 39, 41,41Y, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46,46E,46EY,46H,46Y, 47,47Y, 48, 49A,49Y, 51E, 146