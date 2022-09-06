A desperate mother asked the Debrecen foundation for help

We received a dramatic request, from a working mother raising her 11-year-old daughter alone – the Tündérkör Foundation in Debrecen reported on its social media page.

Every kilogram of food is a huge help for them. Don’t depend on us! We got into a car and brought them a donation of non-perishable food, sweets, fruit, and cleaning products

– can be read in the report.

If you also know a needy family raising a child under the age of 16, write to the Tündérkör Foundation on Facebook Messenger.

debreceninap.hu