On video, how the new airline took off in Debrecen

The first Aeroexpress flight to Marosvásárhely took off from Debrecen International Airport – Debrecen International Airport announced on its Facebook page.

On Monday, the Embraer 120 ER plane of the Aeroexpress Regional airline took off from Debrecen airport for the first time, the flight departed for Marosvásárhely.

The flights depart on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on the Budapest-Cluj-Debrecen-Marosvásárhely- Debrecen-Cluj-Budapest route, so they serve the passenger traffic of several cities at the same time by flying along a special “double W” route.