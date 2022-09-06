Debrecen paramedics are looking for a new family for a kitten

The kitten was taken out of a car near the Debrecen Ambulance Station back in June. It was very weak, so the paramedics took it into their care.

According to the announcement of the rescue service, they now had to make a difficult decision: they are looking for a new owner for the cat. The kitten, named Nínó, has been an active member of the friendly community in Debrecen ever since, but with the arrival of autumn, they can no longer provide him with suitable conditions, because no matter how much they loves him, he cannot enter the building due to regulations.

Now, although with a heavy heart, they have made the responsible decision and want to find him a new home with a caring owner, from whom he will receive at least as much love as from the paramedics. You can apply to the head of the Debrecen Ambulance Station, only in person.

Photo: Facebook/OMSZ

debreceninap.hu