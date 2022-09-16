Firefighters were needed in several places due to the rain in Hajdú-Bihar County

Early Thursday evening, there was heavy rainfall in Hajdú-Bihar county, and because of this, firefighters were alerted in several places.

On Thursday morning, two cars collided in Hajdúböszörmény, on Szoboszlói Street. The Hajdúböszörmény and the professionals from Debrecen came, who freed the trapped passenger with hand tools and tension cutters, then handed him over to the rescue service.

The professional and volunteer firefighters of Debrecen were called to Kelence Street in Debrecen. Two cars collided, and the firemen cut off the power.

A car crashed into a barrier on the M35 motorway near Debrecen. The professional firefighters from Hajdúböszörmény intervened to cut off the power.

In the early evening, a large amount of rain fell in a part of Hajdú-Bihar county. Hajdúszoboszló, in Hőgyes Street, a large amount of precipitation accumulated. It also endangered a residential building, so the professional firefighters in Hajdúszoboszló were alerted, and they removed the water.

In Debrecen, on Kincsshegy Street, a large tree branch fell on the road, blocking half the road, so the Debrecen firefighters removed the branch with a motorized chainsaw. Firefighters were needed in Sándor Körösi Csoma Street, in a basement garage, rainwater collected about two meters high, and firefighters intervened with a pump.

In Hajdúsámson, on Szűcs utca, a large amount of precipitation flowed into the yard of a residential building, which had to be pumped out by professional firefighters from Nyíradony.

The firefighters also pumped water in Lóverseny utca in Debrecen, where there was also a lot of water in the basement and in the yard, which endangered the building.

Finally, a branch of a willow tree was removed by professional firefighters from Debrecen on Thursday. The sky split in the rain and fell on a wire on the North line in Debrecen. The firefighters cut the branch with a motorized chainsaw using a mechanical ladder.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate