The Debrecen example is spreading – talented graffiti artists can create art on the walls of Hungarian ambulance stations

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The Debrecen example is spreading – talented graffiti artists can create art on the walls of Hungarian ambulance stations

It was only a few weeks ago that the head of the Debrecen Ambulance Station offered the busy street front wall surface that had previously been defaced by an untalented graffiti team to street art artists. The initiative proved to be a huge success, so the ambulance service is expanding the opportunity nationwide.

Almost 100 artists applied to paint the wall of the Debrecen garage. After there were people who would have traveled up to 400 km to present their (prearranged) work to the lifeguards, the leaders of the rescue service reconsidered the project and began to list the rescue stations where they can offer additional free wall surfaces to street art artists. You can apply at info@mentok.hu.

The rescue station in Debrecen offered a large wall surface to graffiti artists

 

debreceninap.hu

