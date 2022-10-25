One of Debrecen’s largest hotels will be closed for several months due to overhead costs

Hotel Lycium in Debrecen is temporarily forced to close due to increased energy prices – can be read on the Index page.

After evaluating several different economic models, in agreement with the owner, the Debrecen property management company, it was decided that the hotel will be closed for several months due to the increase in overhead costs by hundreds of millions of forints.

In addition to the increased costs, another reason for the hotel’s closure is that a renovation has been long overdue and is now being brought ahead of schedule.

The hotel will temporarily close its doors on November 15, 2022. There is no word yet on when it will reopen. Guests booking after November 15th are offered alternative accommodation, and their business partners can still hold their planned events at the hotel until December 31st.