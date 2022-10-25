Man abused and killed a senior citizen in a fitness park – a serious case is being discussed in Debrecen

In June 2022, the Miskolc Court of First Instance sentenced the accused L.A. to 12 years in prison and 10 years of disqualification from public affairs for the crime of manslaughter. The prosecutor took note of the verdict, and the defendant and his lawyer appealed primarily for a wrong legal classification and secondarily for mitigation.

According to the judgment established by the first-instance court, the defendant started talking to the victim, who was unknown to him, elderly but in good physical and mental condition, who was doing his usual exercise at a fitness park and then became irritated for no particular reason, and an argument broke out between them.

During the argument, the defendant hit the man several times in the face, and after he fell to the ground, he kicked and stomped him on the head several times, then fled the scene, leaving the helpless victim alone.

The man later died in the hospital due to complications from the skull injuries he suffered.

debreceninap.hu

Picture: illustration.