Tulip trees were planted on the Tócópart utca playground

The Future of Debrecen movement previously launched the “10,000 trees in Debrecen” program, in which the goal was to plant 10,000 trees in the city within 5 years. Currently, tree planting is taking place in several places in Debrecen, deputy mayor Diána Széles announced on Tuesday.

According to the politician’s report, protected forests are planted in certain places and ornamental trees in others. Currently, pictures were taken at the playground on Tócópart Street, where tulip trees were planted.

 

