New map: it can snow here on Friday

As a result of the Mediterranean cyclones, we can expect heavy rain on Wednesday, and then the first snow may fall on Friday.

According to Időkép’s latest forecast, a Mediterranean cyclone will meet the cold air flooding the Eastern European plain on Friday, as a result of which the landscape may turn white in the northeastern tip of the country. There is a 25-50% chance of snow in places in the North Central Mountains:

So for the time being, there is a higher chance of snow in the mountains, but a blanket of snow may also form here and there in the plains. According to the weather portal, in the Zemplén Mountains, Bükk and Mátra, a snow cover of up to a few centimeters can cover the landscape.

The maximum temperature on Friday will be between 0 and 4 degrees in the north and northeast, and between 5 and 11 degrees elsewhere.

roviden.hu