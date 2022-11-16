A man was arrested for trying to kill someone with an axe

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office brought charges of attempted murder and other crimes against a man and a juvenile who came into conflict with each other due to their angry relationship, and the adult took the victim’s life.

According to the indictment, the defendants had an angry relationship with each other before committing the crime, and the man is also angry with the juvenile’s grandfather, the victim.

On March 6, 2021, at 7 p.m., the juvenile was walking with his partner in Tiszagyulaháza towards his grandfather’s house when they met the man. Due to the adult’s provocative behavior, the two men had an argument and then a fight, which was noticed by the juvenile’s relatives, so they escorted the couple to the victim’s house. The man went home, but his anger increased, he took an 80 cm long brush cutter and an ax and went to the victim’s house with them.

The man shouted into the yard and threatened to beat or kill the people in the house. Noticing this, the outraged victim went out into the yard and asked the man to leave, who continued to threaten him. The victim then went to the street, where the man hit him on the head once with the edge of the axe. As a result of the attack, the victim fell to the ground and lost consciousness.

Seeing this, the young boy ran out and attacked the man, who fell into the drainage ditch. The juvenile knelt on the man lying in the ditch and punched him several times on the head, forehead, and chest.

As a result of the man’s abuse, the victim suffered a cut on his skull, which healed within 8 days, however, taking into account the nature of the tool, the manner of the abuse, and the magnitude of the impact, as well as the injured body parts, it can be concluded that the man acted calmly in the victim’s death.

The juvenile caused minor injuries to the man that healed within 8 days, however, as a result of the blows to the head, a brain injury occurred that is considered life-threatening.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the man for the crime of attempted murder, while the juvenile defendant was charged with the crime of life-threatening bodily harm at the Debrecen District Court.

In the indictment, the General Prosecutor’s Office proposed that the man be sentenced to prison and disqualification from public affairs as a side penalty, while the juvenile offender was sentenced to a suspended juvenile prison sentence, with the condition that he be placed under probation during the probationary period.

