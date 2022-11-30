Idan traveled from Israel for a date in Debrecen and a Youtuber recorded it

Adam is from Israel and he is making exciting challenges and videos for his Youtube channel. He has a list of adventures that he wants to accomplish this year and for each one of them. He said that behind every challenge there is a story. He was here in Debrecen for his sister, who lives in the city, because she studies medicine at the University of Debrecen and she is looking for an Israeli guy to date, but in Debrecen, there are many options for a great date, so Adam arranged a date for her.

Idan and Adam’s sister met in Bumble and they both swiped right. After that, Adam reached out to Idan and told him his plan. Adam’s plan is to arrange a date for his sister with Idan in Debrecen. So they are here and preparing for the evening date, until then they are enjoying and exploring the city.

Adam recently launched his channel, where he has special challenges. He had time to answer a few questions during the organization of the date.

What are the plans that you have accomplished?

I arranged a disco party for sixty-year-old people. This party was a really happy day in my life because I did it with my friends and with my family. It was a funny and great night, which I can remember. I already learned surfing, because the sea was my fear, so with that challenge, I overcame my phobia. I did so many projects, I opened a clothing brand with my friends. And I made a vlog for every challenge, the vlogs are usually 8-10 minutes long.

Which challenge was what you have been afraid of the most?

Maybe learning to surf. But this challenge is hard as well because I forced my sister to go on a date with a stranger. But she responded really well to this date. And I had never met Idan so it was hard to imagine what kind of man is he. But since everything is great so far, I’m really happy about arranging this date.

Do you have other plans for what you want to accomplish this year?

I have a lot of plans for what I want to accomplish this year. I am doing a song from the basics. I don’t know how to play an instrument, but the music will be made on a computer. A have a friend, who will help with the song and with the music video. And we have to make this within 3 days and publish it. And next on the list maybe I will have a boxing fight with a professional boxer, but I’m not sure because it is scary. I have to train for it. This challenge will be about stepping out of the box that people put you in.

Why do you make vlogs in Hebrew?

I want to be global someday, but I’m working on my English, and also I want people to understand me. I am living in Israel so that is why I stick to my mother tongue.

What is your main goal?

My goal is to accomplish crazy ideas, to go on adventures, to film and learn from each adventure and each video, and to inspire people to make a list of their own. So they can accomplish their biggest dreams because everything is possible. My main goal is to accomplish the list I made.

Since you have some time to get to know the city, which is your best part so far? What is your impression of the people here in Debrecen?

We went to explore the city a little bit. The coffee is really good in the city. We are going to the Aqaticum today and I hope it will be refreshing, and we can relax before the date in the evening. We are used to more warm people, because we come from Israel, but the people here are really nice as well. There was a great musician whose music was wonderful and a new experiment for us.

Idan was a bit nervous about the date, but he shared his thoughts:

I hope the night will go well, we are going to eat and talk during the date. I just want to be me and try to do my best. I’m glad that she will be a doctor because I got injured a lot of times. 🙂 If the date goes well, after she will finish with the uni she will move back to Israel and we can continue there.

Why did you accept this challenge?

I knew that I would accept it before I even thought about it. Because I was looking at a lot of YouTubers around the world in the last 2-3 years and they are doing a lot of challenges like these, I wished was born in the USA to participate in them. But if something like this would happen to me in Israel I will not think about it I will just go for it. So it just happened.

– Éva Bácsi –

Photos: Yvett Frank