On Thursday, Debrecen firefighters were alerted to three streets in the city due to fallen tree branches.

On Böszörményi road, a fifteen-meter-high tree branch broke off, on Karacs Ferenc street, severed branches of a twenty-meter-high tree endangered traffic, while in Sárga dűlő a branch caught in the canopy required the intervention of the fire brigade, the disaster management reported.



debreceninap.hu

katasztrofavedelem.hu