Drunk Driver in Hajdúsámson Collided With an Electric Pole

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department conducted a procedure against a woman due to the well-founded suspicion of committing a misdemeanor while driving while intoxicated.

According to the data of the investigation, the suspect was driving her car in Hajdúsámson on the morning of March 22nd, 2023, when she collided with an electric pole. The officers who arrived at the scene used a breathalyzer on her, which indicated a positive value, so she was taken to the police station. The driver confessed during her interrogation.



The staff of the Debrecen Police Department carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the prosecutor’s office, the police reported.

debreceninap.hu

police.hu