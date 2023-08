A fatal traffic accident took place on Friday evening on main road no. 4, near Újfehértó, at kilometer section 262.

Based on the available data, two cars collided under unknown circumstances. One person died in the crash and two people got injured. During the on-site inspection and technical rescue, the road section was completely closed. Drivers could avoid the section from both directions on road no. 4925.

