Attention treasure hunters: on Saturday there is a flea market and unloading fair on Batthyány Street in Debrecen

On Saturday, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., the Debrecen Kreatív Közösség (Debrecen Creative Community) will once again bring excitement to Debrecen’s first pedestrian street, Batthyány Street. On the occasion of the fair, the street’s shops move out, and children’s flea market unpacking adds color to the offer.

On September 23, the Debrecen Creative Community is organizing the Batthyány flea market and children’s flea market event for the first time. The members of the community are the shops and associations of Batthyány pedestrian street. The Batthyány Flower Festival, the Spring Rhyme Festival, the Batthyány Latin Dance, and the soon-to-be-held Halloween street festival can also be associated with them.

More than 40 children have already applied, if you don’t want to miss out, apply at this link. (Filling out the application form is mandatory for the expatriation.)

What you are sure to come across: toys, jewelry, home furnishings, small items, acrylic paintings, puzzles, plushies, Christmas decorations, books, clothes, anime pins, bags, souvenirs, board games, hair accessories, etc. What did you prepare?

It is worth knowing that selling your own products at the flea market does not require an invoice. All you need is a blanket on which you can lay out your unused toys.

The Creative Community of Debrecen has already shown several times what a really cohesive, willing and motivated team can do. Even now, several members of the community are preparing to move out and receive unmissable discounts. Look for Írisz Drogéria, Batthyány Cukrászda, Pagony Könyvesbolt Debreceni, Léna Fehérnemű, Játék Céh, Hermész Antikvárium, Fortuna Kft. Blue Wave, Debreczeni Ajándék, Primeur, Sóangyal Sópince és Biobolt, Bizsu Brigi, and the stands of the Debrecen German Cultural Forum.

Entrance is free! Registration is only required for flea market sales.

The organizers warmly welcome all families, let’s spend the morning together in a market atmosphere on one of the most exciting streets in the city center! Bring the children, parents, and friends, find real treasures!

Main picture: Debreceni Kreatív Közösség