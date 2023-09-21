Fatal Traffic Accident on Main Road No. 4

One person died and three others got injured in the head-on minibus accident on main road no. 4.



The police were on the scene with a complete road closure. According to the information of the Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County Police Headquarters, a car was traveling from the direction of Szolnok towards Karcag when, under unclear circumstances, it turned to the left side in the direction of travel and collided head-on with the minibus driving in front of it. As a result of the accident, the driver of the car died on the spot, while his passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, and the two passengers of the minibus – according to the primary medical opinion – suffered minor injuries.

The police began investigating the accident with a complete road closure. Traffic was diverted to the inner area of ​​Kisújszállás.



Photo: MTI/Ferenc Donka