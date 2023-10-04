The development of transport hubs was announced in Debrecen

On October 3, 2023, the mayor of Debrecen, László Papp, and Erzsébet Katona, the municipal representative of the city district, held a press conference on the developments affecting the transport hubs of the western part of the city.

Mayor László Papp said in the foreword:

“In the light of the past months, I can safely say that we are living in a period of renewal of the city’s transport system, as this year brought particularly large investments in the field of transport development.”

László Papp added that the growth of the city is continuous, which is why the city administration will always be tasked with the thoughtful and planned development of the city’s transportation network and transportation system.

One location is the intersection of Szabó Lőrinc – Csigekert utca and main road 33 Balmazújvárosi út and Füredi út. It is one of the busiest road sections in Debrecen.

Mentioning the history, the mayor said that there had already been interventions on this road at several junctions, but ten years ago the northwest economic zone did not exist. It now exists to such an extent that it will start operating in 2024 with BMW’s trial operation. The companies settling there will generate additional traffic in this part of the city, which is why the Ministry of Construction and Transportation initiated the creation and development of two large junctions connected to the area.

Accordingly, in cooperation with the Ministry of Construction and Transport, it was achieved that public procurement was announced for the implementation of this junction. This is a large-scale intervention since the capacity of the node is multiplied.

László Papp emphasized that the Csigekert Street branch will have independent right, independent straight and independent left turning lanes, so instead of the previous 1+1 lane, there will be a total of 4 lanes available. No. 33 an independent right-turning lane, two straight lanes and an independent left-turning lane will be built on both branches of the main road. Instead of the current 2×2 lanes, a total of 6 lanes per branch can serve to increase capacity.

The mayor said that, in addition, a large-scale intervention is being carried out in Szabó Lőrinc Street, which is being paved over a large area.

He added that since there are residential buildings close to the intersection, a 200-meter-long service road is being built there, and a 120-meter-long bicycle path is also being built, which will connect to the bicycle path system.

László Papp said that, in parallel, development is taking place in another part of the city.

The asphalting of Domokos Márton út was already completed in 2019, with the intention of connecting this section with the city’s northern bypass, highway 354, and making the relief of Böszörményi út realistically tangible and accessible. The Ministry of Construction and Transportation also announced the public procurement procedure for the development in recent days.

In connection with the plans, the mayor talked about the fact that by installing a bridge structure, the city will be enriched with a separate level junction, which represents an easy and safe alternative.

About the schedule, László Papp said that it is expected that the construction works can start in the spring of next year in both junctions.

Erzsébet Katona, the municipal representative of the district, emphasized that they see this junction as the gate of the district, and they are trying to open this gate wider and wider for the people who live here and those who travel here.

He added that trusting in the government’s positive decision, the three-phase rehabilitation of Lőrinc Szabó Street has already started, two of which are almost finished. In the remaining phase, the section between Szabó Lőrinc utca 35 and 55 will be asphalted.

Thus, motorists and cyclists will be able to travel safely and at a good pace here, which is extremely important not only for the residents here, but also for the university industrial park. Erzsébet Katona concluded her presentation.

(Debrecen City Hall)