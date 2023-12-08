More than a hundred young people will slide chocolates down the chocolate slide in Fórum

More than a hundred young people slide down chocolate bars in the Fórum Shopping Center on Friday, December 8, a few minutes after 1 p.m. Among others, children from the Debrecen Vocational Training Center schools come to the “throw a chocolate for the orphans” event.

The purpose of the event is to sensitize young people and to draw attention to the fact that today in Hungary 23,000 children live away from their biological parents in state care.

The program:

12:30 – 1:00 p.m. gathering at the main entrance of the Fórum Shopping Center on the Csapó utca side, here the offered sweets are already in the hands of the children.

1:00 p.m. departure to Fórum, where the young people will slide the sweets down the chocolate slide.