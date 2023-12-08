The next weekend of Advent in Debrecen will include interesting events: Fairytale town, ugly sweaters, stilts, intimate evenings

The Christmas atmosphere continues during the fabulous Advent in Debrecen, as outdoor programs, new attractions and a new festive flame once again become part of the lights of the city center.

Children can take part in many exciting programs this weekend as well, as the Debrecen Charitable Board and the DEMKI playhouse await them in Adventi Kucko, where the focus is on creative work and music. Near the nook, an eye-catching fairytale town was built – surrounded by twenty-four pine trees decorated by kindergarteners – where the little ones can fall into the windows of the Gingerbread House, Santa’s Factory and a winter church. In addition, well-known fairy-tale characters will appear at the fair, and children can ride on a merry-go-round, go on a merry-go-round and ride a small train.

DECEMBER 8

In the afternoon, a presentation combined with a free wine tasting awaits the public in the Hütte and its surroundings courtesy of the National Council of Mountain Villages. And when it comes to gastronomy, the steamed dumplings, the “Christmas-flavored” hot chocolate, the artisanal cheeses and the Transylvanian lepčanka are worth a taste, as is the huge pipe cake made on the spot. The catering establishments and vendors of the fabulous Advent in Debrecen have put themselves out there again this year, until December 13, the public can vote online for (1) the most beautiful-looking catering unit, (2) the most beautiful-looking vendor-wooden house and (3) the caterer or merchant with the best service.

Dániel Szoroka has been playing the accordion since he was nine years old, which he further honed at the music academy. The musician considers it important to popularize the accordion as a classical instrument in Hungary, so he welcomes the audience with Christmas tunes at the fair as well.

DECEMBER 9

The Lituus Brass Quintet’s repertoire includes classical music, film scores, and light music, as well as well-known Christmas tunes from various nations, which will also be heard during Advent in Debrecen, thus bringing the intimate festive magic closer to the audience.

In the “Hungarian Christmas” performance of the Garagulya Stork Comedy Company, folk customs and beliefs related to the traditional winter holiday circle, the Christmas season, are presented in the usual good atmosphere of the company. The character of the show is the world’s only hen that lays golden eggs, the legend of Bishop St. Nicholas, the Regös and the Lucázós, is brought to life, and Luca’s chair is made, from which Uncle Laci sees the witch. At the end of the performance, the actors wish you a Merry Christmas with a real-world number.

Sports and family programs are connected with the experience of charity at the Christmas Ronda Hoodie Run. On the morning of December 9, the runners gather with the donations prepared for the needy families in their hands, so that after dropping off the gift package, they set off for the 1 and 3.5-kilometer distances. Young and old, sporty and less mobile can participate in the Christmas Ronda Hoodie Run, as the distance can be completed by sprinting, jogging or even walking. Later, there will be no stop at the ice rink either, because the ugly hoodies will occupy the ice rink in the evening, where this time you can dance to the cool music selection of disc jockey Dew Tailor.

The two founding members of the Kováts Flóra Trió began their musical collaboration in Barcelona, so the musical environment and sunny feeling of life there echoes both in their musical world and in their personalities. In addition to emotional and passionate jazz, swing, bolero, bossa nova, samba and Latin American tunes, the musicians also bring Christmas classics to Debrecen Advent.

DECEMBER 10

Before the second Advent candle lighting, the public can once again accompany the singing traditional procession from the Old Town Hall to the Great Reformed Church of Debrecen together with the artists of the Kuckó Art Gallery, the Bíró Orchestra, and the Debrecen Népi Együttes.

Building on the traditions of fair puppetry and drama of the Ort-Iki Puppet and Street Theater, their themes are mostly drawn from the folk and medieval dramatic heritage, the troupe presents interactive fair attractions and their shepherd play at Debrecen Advent.

After the highly successful Adventissimo concert, the Debrecen Ordnance Band will also arrive at the Advent fair this weekend.

DECEMBER 11

Tibor Selmeczi talks to actors Steve Hajdu and Attila Magyar at the first station of the talk show, DebTalk, which is just starting. Did you know that all three are from Debrecen? This is also discussed in the one-and-a-half-hour program, in addition to the many stories.

The full program of Debrecen Advent between December 8 and 11:

DECEMBER 8

Kossuth Square

17:00-17:10 LESZ Dance Dance and Sports Association

17:30-18:00 Harmonica playing by Dániel Szoroka

18:30-18:45 Harmony Dance Stylers

17:00-19:00 Wine tasting and presentation in and around the Hütte

Advent Nook

Opening hours: 15:00-20:00

15:00-18:00 Debrecen Charity Board – crafts

Donations – in the form of non-perishable food – are warmly received in the donation box placed next to the Adventi Kuckó, which are delivered to families in need.

DECEMBER 9

Baltázár Dezső Square

10:00 Christmas Ugly Sweater Run

Advent Nook

Opening hours: 10:00-21:00

14:00-18:00 DEMKI – crafts, music shows

Advent fair

14:00-18:00 Zsolt Horváth works

16:00-17:00 Fairytale characters at the fair

Kossuth Square

15:00-15:45 Garagulya Stork-legged Comedy Company – Hungarian Christmas

16:10-16:25 Kangaroo Dance Sports Association

16:25-16:40 Verklis Zsolt Horváth

17:10-17:25 Lituus Brass Quintet

18:00-18:40 Flóra Kováts Trio’s Christmas show

Dósa nádor square

14:00-15:00 Zsolt Horváth Verklis

15:15-15:30 Balance Dance School

16:30-17:10 Christmas show by Flóra Kováts Trio

17:45-18:00 Lituus Brass Quintet

Ice rink

20:15-22:00 Ronda Pucsis ice disco

DECEMBER 10

Great Reformed Church of Debrecen

3:45 p.m. Singing traditional procession from the Old Town Hall to the Great Church accompanied by groups from Bethlehem

16:00 Second Advent candle lighting

Speeches: Deputy Mayor Dr. Lajos Barcsa, Richárd Asztalos, the director pastor of the Debrecen Evangelical Parish, a representative of the Debrecen Greek Catholic Church and a foreign witness living here. Contributors: Kuckó Művésztanya, Bíró Zenekar and Debrecen Folk Ensemble

Advent Nook

Opening hours: 10:00-20:00

14:00-18:00 DEMKI – crafts, music shows

Advent fair

14:00-18:00 Zsolt Horváth works

16:00-17:00 Fairytale characters at the fair

15:00-16:00 Ort-Iki Puppet and Street Theatre

Kossuth Square

16:15-16:30 R&B Dance Hip Hop Dance School

16:30-17:30 Ort-Iki Puppet and Street Theatre

17:35-18:00 Debrecen Garrison Band

Dósa nádor square

15:00-16:00 Zsolt Horváth works

16:00-16:15 Debrecen Majorette Ensemble

16:50-17:00 There will be Dance Dance and Sports Association

17:00-17:20 Debrecen Garrison Band

17:45-18:00 Pirouette Dance Studio

Kölcsey Center

18:00 Waltz Dance Studio: Christmas Waltz Ceremony

DECEMBER 11

Kölcsey Center

19:00 DebTalk – The Kölcsey lounge

Guests: Steve Hajdú, Attila Magyar